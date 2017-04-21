Borg steps down as FMA president

The Futsal Malta Association will be electing a new president to lead the organisation during the upcoming annual general meeting after Mark Borg showed his intentions not to continue occupying the position.

In a statement, the FMA said that after receiving recommendations from the Malta FA, they reached a unanimous decision during a council meeting this week to stage elections in June.

Borg had been president of the FMA for the last five years.

During the council meeting, he thanked former president Donald Spiteri and all club administrators and players for their constant support throughout his time as head of the association.

“These last five years futsal has made huge progress in our country thanks also to the positive response we got from the media and the authorities,” Borg said.

He warned that the hostile environment which characterised the national league lately could ruin all the good work achieved so far but remains hopeful the sport will continue to flourish.

“I hope that the new FMA committee will continue to work on a number of projects we had embarked on, most notably the introduction of two futsal championships for U-12 and U-14 players in conjunction with the Youth Football Association.”

At the end of the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that Borg will be nominated as honorary president of the FMA.