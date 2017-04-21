Watch: Mizzi says there were no million dollar deposits

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Minister Konrad Mizzi today continued to deny allegations that he received money from the Azeri President’s daughter through his Panama company.

Replying to questions following a press conference, Dr Mizzi said that neither he nor his family members had any links with Pilatus Bank.

Dr Mizzi flatly denied ever visiting the bank.

Asked if the alleged deposits from Azerbaijan were the ones referred to by his financial advisors Nexia BT, Dr Mizzi said there were no deposits.

Any insinuations to the contrary would be met with libel suits, Dr Mizzi said.