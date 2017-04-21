Watch: Mizzi says there were no million dollar deposits
Flatly denies ever visiting Pilatus Bank
Minister Konrad Mizzi today continued to deny allegations that he received money from the Azeri President’s daughter through his Panama company.
Replying to questions following a press conference, Dr Mizzi said that neither he nor his family members had any links with Pilatus Bank.
Dr Mizzi flatly denied ever visiting the bank.
Asked if the alleged deposits from Azerbaijan were the ones referred to by his financial advisors Nexia BT, Dr Mizzi said there were no deposits.
Any insinuations to the contrary would be met with libel suits, Dr Mizzi said.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.