Today's front pages

Allegations that mysterious Panama company Egrant is owned by the Prime Minister's wife dominate the front pages of today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta reports the Prime Minister's denial of the claims, and also publishes news that Marlene Farrugia's Partit Demokratiku and anti-immigrant group Moviment Patrijotti Maltin both managed to collect more in donations than Alternattiva Demokratika last year.

The Malta Independent also reports on the Egrant-related allegations, with BBC journalist Chris Packham's claims that a bird aviary full of protected birds had gone missing after he reported it to Gozitan police also making the front page.

L-Orizzont lead with Dr Muscat's angry denial of what he called "the biggest political lie in Malta's history", with the paper also highlighting the civil service's newly-signed collective agreement.

In-Nazzjon runs with a single headline on its front page, with the paper saying "Daphne Caruana Galizia reveals Egrant belongs to Muscat's wife".