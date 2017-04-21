Theft trouble for 19-year-old man

A 19-year old unemployed youth has landed himself in court after stealing valuables from a private residence in Birkirkara belonging to his girlfriend's mother, last Tuesday.

Dion Lia, from Żurrieq, admitted today before a magistrate's court to charges of aggravated theft and to having voluntarily caused damage to third party property. The young man was further charged with being a relapser on account of a past conviction.

The boyish-looking youth, accompanied in court by his mother, was granted bail by duty Magistrate Grazio Mercieca, pending judgment which is to be delivered early next week.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanica Vidal were defence counsel.