Advert
Friday, April 21, 2017, 15:48 by

Edwina Brincat

Theft trouble for 19-year-old man

He admitted to the charges

A 19-year old unemployed youth has landed himself in court after stealing valuables from a private residence in Birkirkara belonging to his girlfriend's mother, last Tuesday.

Dion Lia, from Żurrieq, admitted today before a magistrate's court to charges of aggravated theft and to having voluntarily caused damage to third party property. The young man was further charged with being a relapser on account of a past conviction.

The boyish-looking youth, accompanied in court by his mother, was granted bail by duty Magistrate Grazio Mercieca, pending judgment which is to be delivered early next week.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Yanica Vidal were defence counsel.

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat asks inquiring magistrate to...

  2. Prime Minister to debate Opposition...

  3. Watch: Police raid Pilatus Bank offices...

  4. 30,000 public service workers to get...

  5. Watch: Video released after Packham...

  6. Watch: Pilatus Bank denies Muscat links...

  7. Watch: Kappara flyover taking shape

  8. Caruana Galizia, Keith Schembri, Konrad...

  9. Heartbroken father recalls Paqpaqli...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed