Murdered woman's pregnant sister runs marathon in her honour

Melissa Gaul (right) ran the marathon as a tribute to her sister, in a bid to help raise funds for the lawyers’ fees. Her running buddy Emma Louise (left) kept her spirits up.

Running the Brighton marathon was extremely emotional for Eleanor Mangion Walker’s older sister, but the six-months pregnant woman was determined to see it through.

Melissa Gaul ran the marathon earlier this month as a tribute to her sister, in a bid to help raise funds for the lawyer’s fees, ensuring that the interests of Ms Mangion Walker’s daughter are well represented.

Ms Mangion Walker’s body was found in a Qormi warehouse in July of last year. Her estranged husband has been arraigned and is pleading not guilty to murder.

In a blog called Justice for Eleanor, Ms Gaul points out she will not disclose details about the ongoing investigation. The family, she added, had hired one of Malta’s top criminal lawyers to help get justice for “our Eleanor”.

Running the marathon was “extremely emotional” for Ms Gaul, especially because she knew that it will never bring her sister back.

Some people don’t have the luxury of these choices – including my sister

Asked what kept her going all the way to the finish line, Ms Gaul told this newspaper: “I just kept thinking how lucky I am to have the choice and ability to do this to help my family.

“Some people don’t have the luxury of these choices – including my sister.”

Ms Gaul completed the 42km marathon in just under seven hours.

Ms Gaul ran for 30.5km, which is when she got a stitch in her side. She erred on the side of caution since she is pregnant and decided to walk the rest of the way.

Eleanor Mangion Walker’s body was found in a Qormi warehouse in July of last year. Photos provided by Melissa Gaul

The last four kilometres were the hardest as she was extremely tired, Ms Gaul, who is based in the UK, told this newspaper. Her running buddy, Emma Louise, whom she met through a Brighton marathon Facebook page, kept her going by keeping her spirits up.

Ms Gaul wanted to thank all those who sponsored her run.

Their generosity has been overwhelming and has almost covered the family’s first two lawyer invoices. This support helps make it “a little more bearable”.

Ms Gaul noted that her sister’s employer of 15 years has also helped with the fees, and she wanted to publicly thank them for their continued support of Eleanor’s daughter.

Log onto http://melissagaulwalker.wix. com/justice-for-eleanor for more information on how to help out the family.