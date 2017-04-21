Mrieħel Bypass bridge: road closure for preparatory works
Transport Malta will be installing the bridge at the Mrieħel Bypass in the coming days.
In preparation for the transportation of the bridge, gantries between Ħal Far and Mrieħel will be removed between 2 and 5am tomorrow. At this time, traffic in Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa will be diverted to Triq Trou Bridge and Triq Prinċep Albertu.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.