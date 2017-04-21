Advert
Friday, April 21, 2017, 15:57

Mrieħel Bypass bridge: road closure for preparatory works

Transport Malta will be installing the bridge at the Mrieħel Bypass in the coming days.

In preparation for the transportation of the bridge, gantries between Ħal Far and Mrieħel will be removed between 2 and 5am tomorrow. At this time, traffic in Triq Aldo Moro, Marsa will be diverted to Triq Trou Bridge and Triq Prinċep Albertu.

