Man seriously injured in attempt to put out car fire

A man was seriously injured in the early hours of the morning as he tried to put out flames from a burning BMW X5 in Ħamrun.

Police said it appeared the 30-year-old Santa Venera man was burnt as he tried to stop the fire from spreading.

Officers were called to Triq il-Fatati at around 12.30am, where they discovered the car was ablaze. Civil Protection Department personnel rushed to the site to put out the fire. The man was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja has appointed various experts to help him in the course of an inquiry into the case.