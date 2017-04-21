Live blog: Muscat and Busuttil go head-to-head on Xarabank

The event is now live.

22:00 pm Bertrand Borg Round 1 went to a feisty Busuttil, with a mealy-mouthed Muscat struggling to explain why he dallied so long to call an inquiry yesterday, when he's usually up for doing so at the drop of a hat.



Round 2 went the other way. Muscat's claims about falsified documents seemed to rattle Busuttil and put some wind in the Prime Minister's sails.



Daphne Caruana Galizia has already replied to one of the PM's arguments, though. The Prime Minister "knows full well that the San Gwann office address is that of Nexia BT, and at the time also Mossack Fonseca Malta. The address given for Egrant Inc is at Brian Tonna’s office," she writes.

21:54 pm Bertrand Borg Muscat hints that he's got a surprise up his sleeve for Busuttil. "It will come in due time but it will be political, not personal," he says.



The PM says his rival "doesn't know where to draw the line, perhaps because he's desperate for power...to lie about my wife and children is not acceptable."



21:50 pm Bertrand Borg Now both men have basically figured 'sod it' and gone for the ad hominem. One is "a liar". The other is "desperate".



Busuttil tells Peppi he can't comment on documents he's barely seen, and follows it up with quite the statement: "Whether Egrant is his or his wife's has almost become a secondary matter." Really.





21:47 pm Bertrand Borg The PM's claims seem to have caught Busuttil by surprise. "Blaming other people won't wash," he says. "You held an inquiry to investigate my driver. But you couldn't do the same for Konrad Mizzi?"

Fireworks! Muscat notes that Busuttil hasn't said whether he believes Daphne Caruana Galizia's uploaded post.



"Whoever falsified this document made two massive mistakes," he says.



"Egrant has an address listed in San Gwann. It is a Panama company. No Panama company can have an address in San Gwann," he says.



Now the PM holds up a paper. "This is a certificate showing that Egrant was sold to Brian Tonna in 2013. According to Caruana Galizia, these same people who sold it to Brian Tonna in 2013 sold it again to my wife two years later."

21:41 pm Bertrand Borg Muscat is asked why he went to Azerbaijan without the media. "Because we were changing the press accreditation system," he says. "I don't think the Opposition Leader takes the media with him every time he goes to Brussels."



Muscat asks Busuttil if he believes the declarations of trust Daphne Caruana Galizia has published on her site.



The PN leader says the PM has become the boy who cries wolf. "You cannot be believed because you always lie, so now nobody believes you." Money laundering carries an 18-year prison sentence, he says.

Busuttil has provided no proof, and Muscat has failed to give a convincing explanation as to why he fudged and delayed the inquiry request.

21:31 pm Bertrand Borg Muscat suggests Busuttil speaks with MFSA chairman Joe Bannister. "I trust you have faith in him," he says. "Ask him if I ever interfered in the issuing of any licence." We haven't heard a peep from the financial regulator so far.



"Does Keith Schembri have an account at Pilatus Bank?" asks Busuttil.

"How should I know, I'm not his accountant. What accounts does your assistant have?" Muscat shoots back.





21:27 pm Bertrand Borg Busuttil is implying Pilatus Bank is, erm, a bit dodgy. "They didn't go to HSBC, BOV or APS," he says.



He says Muscat is a smooth talker - "I remember you lying about the EU" - but he won't be fooled. "We don't believe you because we know you," he says.

21:24 pm Bertrand Borg Peppi pushes him - why did he take so long to launch an investigation?

Muscat says something about being at a power station event and launching an investigation after taking legal advice. A bit 'dog ate my homework', truth be told.



21:23 pm Bertrand Borg Muscat goes on the attack. "Perhaps the briefcases contained invoices from db (group). Somehow, I don't think that tactic is going to work tonight.



He then reiterates his point that electronic bank transfers "are not carried in briefcases".

"You've spent 7 minutes talking. Give me a single bit of proof."





21:18 pm Bertrand Borg Both sidestepped their opening questions. Their advisers will be clenching their fists.



Busuttil has now held up a screengrab of the briefcases carried out of Pilatus Bank last night. The bank said its chairman had just landed in Malta from Washington DC, but Busuttil clearly isn't buying that.



The PN leader expresses disbelief at the police commissioner's inaction.

21:15 pm Bertrand Borg It's the Prime Minister's turn: why did he take so long to call for an investigation? Aren't people right to be suspicious, Peppi asks.



"The Opposition leader wasted four minutes and didn't offer up a shred of proof," he says. He says this isn't a question of destroying evidence, since electronic bank transfer records cannot be shredded.

21:13 pm Bertrand Borg Busuttil: The Prime Minister can't remain in his place with this sort of investigation dangling over his head. Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Brian Tonna get a mention. "He's turned us into a mafia film," he says.

21:09 pm Bertrand Borg I've been told social media is buzzing with news about Daphne Caruana Galizia's latest allegations. The TL;DR version - the Pilatus Bank safe contained two declarations of trust with both 'Egrant' and 'Ms Michelle Muscat nee Tanti' on them.



And we're off! Busuttil asked why he is believing allegations and what proof he has to back them.

21:06 pm Bertrand Borg Trivia time: The last time Xarabank aired without an audience present was in the run-up to the 2013 general election. Simon Busuttil was there as PN deputy leader, and he was facing then-PL deputy Anglu Farrugia. That one had turned out to be pretty one-sided. Will tonight be different?

21:01 pm Bertrand Borg Peppi Azzopardi will toss in a couple of questions to kick-start the debate, but after that it'll be pretty much up to the two leaders to set the pace.



20:52 pm Bertrand Borg With no audience allowed in the debate hall, protesters have been forced to mill around outside the entrance. They're carrying placards with words such as 'justice' and 'Pilate' (as in Pontius). And singing PN chants. Life is never too serious for a good old political battle cry.

20:47 pm Bertrand Borg It's been a tumultuous 24 hours for Malta. We've had money laundering claims, a magisterial inquiry into a Prime Minister, images of bank officials stealing away late at night, angry denials, libel suits, journalists manhandled and a fenkata so good it couldn't be put off.



And just minutes before the debate is due to start, Daphne Caruana Galizia publishes more allegations about links between Joseph Muscat's wife Michelle and Panama company Egrant.