Corpse found in car underwater

The corpse of a 36-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was found in a car underwater this afternoon.

The police said they carried out an inspection in the area known as tal-Magħluq in Marsaxlokk at 2pm. They were assisted by AFM divers.

The search was carried out after the police received information there could be a car in the sea.

On inspecting the area, they found a Toyota Landcruiser in which there was the corpse.

The car was hoisted by a crane and is being held for more investigations. The corpse was taken to Mater Dei’s mortuary by hearse.

An inquiry is being held.