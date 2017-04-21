Corpse found in car underwater
The body is of a 36-year-old man from Birżebbuġa
The corpse of a 36-year-old man from Birżebbuġa was found in a car underwater this afternoon.
The police said they carried out an inspection in the area known as tal-Magħluq in Marsaxlokk at 2pm. They were assisted by AFM divers.
The search was carried out after the police received information there could be a car in the sea.
On inspecting the area, they found a Toyota Landcruiser in which there was the corpse.
The car was hoisted by a crane and is being held for more investigations. The corpse was taken to Mater Dei’s mortuary by hearse.
An inquiry is being held.
