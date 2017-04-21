Card game teaches children to deal with conflict
Friendship Cards based on couples' counselling
Children at the Cospicua primary school are playing a conflict resolution game based on couples' counselling.
The game, Friendship Cards, teaches children to express emotions and deal with conflict in a nonviolent healthy way.
Developed by Julian and Joanna Sant Fournier, the game is a follow-up to another game they developed for adults called Couples Cards.
Mr and Mrs Sant Fournier told Times of Malta that the game passed on skills to children that would stick with them for life.
They hope to see the game introduced in schools all over the island soon.
Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said the game had been introduced to the education system in collaboration with the Commission Against Domestic Violence.
Schools, he said, were often expected to deal with all of society’s problems. It was only through collaborations such as this with the commission that this would be possible.
