Advert
Friday, April 21, 2017, 17:39

Air Malta inaugurates Tel Aviv route

First Israeli route on MIA's schedule in recent years

Tel Aviv's old town. Photo: Shutterstock

Tel Aviv's old town. Photo: Shutterstock

A new scheduled service to Israel’s political centre, Tel Aviv, was today inaugurated by Air Malta.

This service, which will be operated with up to three times a week on alternating weeks, will connect Malta with Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.

As is customary, passengers on board the aircraft were greeted with a cake-cutting ceremony inside the terminal to celebrate the new connection.

Air Malta said this was the first Israeli route on Malta International Airport’s schedule in recent years, further enhancing its network to the Middle-East.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s second largest City, a cosmopolitan and vibrant destination stretching along the Mediterranean Sea. 

The flight schedule will operate Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on alternating weeks.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat asks inquiring magistrate to...

  2. Prime Minister to debate Opposition...

  3. Watch: Police raid Pilatus Bank offices...

  4. Watch: Pilatus Bank denies Muscat links...

  5. Watch: Video released after Packham...

  6. 30,000 public service workers to get...

  7. Watch: Kappara flyover taking shape

  8. Watch: Journalist asking about Mizzi's...

  9. Caruana Galizia, Keith Schembri, Konrad...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 21-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed