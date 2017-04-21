Air Malta inaugurates Tel Aviv route
First Israeli route on MIA's schedule in recent years
A new scheduled service to Israel’s political centre, Tel Aviv, was today inaugurated by Air Malta.
This service, which will be operated with up to three times a week on alternating weeks, will connect Malta with Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport.
As is customary, passengers on board the aircraft were greeted with a cake-cutting ceremony inside the terminal to celebrate the new connection.
Air Malta said this was the first Israeli route on Malta International Airport’s schedule in recent years, further enhancing its network to the Middle-East.
Tel Aviv is Israel’s second largest City, a cosmopolitan and vibrant destination stretching along the Mediterranean Sea.
The flight schedule will operate Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays on alternating weeks.
