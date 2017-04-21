Mosta FC deducted five points, fined €5,000

Mosta FC has been deducted five points from their tally in this season’s Premier League and fined €5,000 after the Malta Football Association’s Control and Disciplinary Board found it guilty of breaching MFA rules on the status and transfer of players.

Mosta FC can appeal against this decision.

At a hearing held earlier this week, the board looked into the charge brought against Mosta FC, which was accused of effecting illegal payments to one of their foreign players, registered as an ‘amateur’ with the association.

Having analysed the documentary evidence and heard the arguments put forward by the club’s representative, the board ruled that the money Mosta FC were paying the player amounted to a salary rather than a “reimbursement of expenses”, in breach of regulations.

The MFA prosecutor had filed the charge against Mosta FC on the basis of the report drawn up by the association’s board of inquiry following an inquest into the alleged use of forged documents and false information in applications for work permits of non-EU football players by the same club.

The board found that the flagged irregularities had occurred and made a

series of recommendations to the association to increase the level of scrutiny for such applications.