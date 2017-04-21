Oratory, Għajnsielem reach semis

Oratory Youths and Għajnsielem are through to the semi-finals of the GFA Cup following victories over Qala Saints and SK Victoria Wanderers respectively.

The Youths registered a 5-0 win over Division Two side Qala Saints.

This was a dominant performance from Qala who outplayed their opponents and could have scored a more pronounced victory as they also had efforts that came off the woodwork.

Bartomeu Perello Palou put Qala ahead from a penalty after 26 minutes.

They had to wait until the last half hour to seal their win following goals by Sibi Gwar (62, 78) and Perello Palou (76, 90).

Għajnsielem held off a late fightback by SK Victoria Wanderers to progress after a 3-2 win.

The Blacks took the ground running and surged into a three-goal lead following goals by John Camilleri (29), Renan Telles (31) and Ferdinando Apap (48).

Here, Għajnsielem took their foot off the pedal and the Rabat side took full advantage as Milanko Raskovic pulled two goals back on 68 and 75 minutes.

But Għajnsielem soon regained the initiative to preserve their advantage till the final whistle.