Football news

Injured England midfielder Jack Wilshere will return to Arsenal from Bournemouth at the end of the season and is expected to return to training in July, manager Arsene Wenger said yesterday.

Wilshere, 25, broke his leg during a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and will be out until after the end of his loan deal.

“They think it’s a very simple fracture, that doesn’t need any surgery at all. Hopefully he will be back in July for normal training,” he said.

“But we need patience. Let’s hope that all goes well.”

Klopp calls up Gerrard, McManaman

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will feature in Juergen Klopp’s team in an end-of-season friendly in Australia.

Liverpool will play A-League side Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium on May 24 and Klopp has added a quartet of former players to his squad.

“The best thing you could have seen was the eyes of Stevie when I told him – or asked him, actually, what he would think about it. ‘You want me to play?!’ I thought I would have to convince him...he said ‘Yes, of course, when?’” Klopp said.

The German manager has also ‘called up’ former defender Jamie Carragher and ex-Anfield winger Steve McManaman along with Danish former defender Daniel Agger.

Never say never on Terry – Bilic

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic refused to rule out a summer move for John Terry.

Chelsea skipper Terry said last week that he is leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season after 19 years, 713 appearances and 14 major honours.

Despite Terry being 36, there is likely to be a scramble for the signature of the ex-England captain and Bilic admitted he is one of many admirers of Terry.

“We are going to see,” he said. “I’m a big admirer of John, he is one of the best that ever played, not only in that position but in general.

“We are pretty well covered in that position, we have quality and we have experience, but we will see. You never say never.”

Mexico’s Blanco fears for his life

Former Mexico international Cuauhtemoc Blanco said he fears for his and his family’s safety after being linked to a murder in the town of Cuernavaca, of which he is currently mayor.

Blanco was returning to Cuernavaca yesterday for the first time since he was accused of paying a hit-man to kill businessman Juan Manuel Garcia Bejarano back on April 6. The Mexico legend has denied the allegations.

“Yes, I am afraid, afraid for my life, for my family but I am staying here. I am staying here. If anything, this (incident) gives me strength to continue to fight the injustices because this is really an aberration and a sickness.”

City line up Bonucci move

Manchester City are ready to make a fresh move for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci after making him their top defensive target this summer.

City boss Pep Guardiola is set to overhaul his defence at the end of the season and Bonucci, who is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, has been identified as a top priority.

The Italy international was pursued by City last summer, although the club never made an official bid for him.

Bonucci signed a contract extension until 2021 with Juve in December, but hinted last week that he could now be prepared to make a move to England.

Fowler keen on Newcastle Jets job

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has expressed an interest in coaching A-League battlers Newcastle Jets.

The Australian reports that Fowler, who had playing stints in Australia with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory, has approached the club and will be considered.

Fowler said in a text message to The Australian that he “would be interested if everything was right.”

The former England striker was reportedly interested in the job last year before the appointment of Mark Jones, who was axed last week.