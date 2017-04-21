Amber to sing at Bruno Mars pre-show in Birmingham
Maltese singer says she cannot believe it
Maltese singer Amber has been selected to open for Bruno Mars at a concert to be held in Birmingham this coming Monday.
The 2015 Eurovision contestant will perform at the Barclaycard Arena as part of the pre-show to the concert. Mars' 24k Magic World Tour kicked off in Belgium last month and features concert dates across Europe as well as the USA and Canada.
"I can't believe I'm writing this," Amber wrote on her official Facebook page as she announced the news. "I am just super excited....somebody pinch me."
Amber released her first solo album, Redemption, towards the end of last year. Her debut international single is scheduled to be released this coming November.
