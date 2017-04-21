Watch: Bali's floating garden (ARTE)
Taman Ujung in Indonesia
The floating gardens of Taman Ujung are the work of Anak Agung Anglurah, the last king of Karangasem, in the eastern Indonesian island of Bali. Discover a stunning landscape imbued with spiritual meaning.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.