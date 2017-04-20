Jehovah's Witnesses banned in Russia and deemed extremist group

The court ordered the closure of the group's Russian headquarters and its 395 local chapters, as well as the seizure of its property.

The Interfax news agency quoted justice ministry lawyer Svetlana Borisova in court as saying the Jehovah's Witnesses "pose a threat to the rights of the citizens, public order and public security".

The Jehovah's Witnesses claim more than 170,000 adherents in Russia. The group has come under increasing pressure over the past year, including a ban on distributing literature deemed to violate Russia's anti-extremism laws.