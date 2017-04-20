Bodies suggest extrajudicial killings in Iraq
Unidentified bodies found in areas of Iraq seized from Islamic State suggest a wave of extrajudicial revenge killings are being orchestrated against captured militants or their suspected sympathisers.
Matthew Larotonda reports.
