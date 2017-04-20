Two women hospitalised after accident

Two women were hospitalised today following a collision between two cars in Żabbar.

The women, a 37-year-old and a 69-year-old, both from Xgħajra, were in a car that collided with another that was being driven by a 65-year-old man from Fgura.

The younger woman suffered slight injuries, the elder grievous.

The police said the accident happened at around 12.40pm in Triq Hompesch.