Two women hospitalised after accident
Two women were hospitalised today following a collision between two cars in Żabbar.
The women, a 37-year-old and a 69-year-old, both from Xgħajra, were in a car that collided with another that was being driven by a 65-year-old man from Fgura.
The younger woman suffered slight injuries, the elder grievous.
The police said the accident happened at around 12.40pm in Triq Hompesch.
