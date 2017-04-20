Prime Minister calls press conference after Caruana Galizia claims

Michelle Muscat

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has called a press conference, minutes after Daphne Caruana Galizia claimed a Panama company was owned by his wife.

In a blog post, Ms Caruana Galizia said that shares in Egrant Inc are held by Mossack Fonseca nominees for “Mrs Michelle Muscat”.

She said that a safe in the kitchen at the offices of Pilatus Bank in Ta’ Xbiex contains certain files and particular documents marked for extreme secrecy.

The news conference is being held at Auberge de Castille.

The Nationalist Party has long questioned the ownership of Egrant, noting that it was set up through Nexia BT at the same time as minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri set up their own companies in Panama.

The safe, which used to be in the bank CEO's office, was for some reason was moved to the kitchen, Ms Caruana Galizia wrote.

She said that the safe contains documents pertaining to Russian clients of the bank, and to Maltese politically exposed persons, including former minister John Dalli and Mr Schembri, both of whom had accounts with the bank in their own personal names.

Mr Schembri, she said, used his account regularly and his statements showed highly suspicious transactions involving people in Azerbaijan. This account was separate to the one held in the name of his once-secret Panama company, Tillgate Inc.

The safe, Ms Caruana Galizia claimed, also contained the documents that answered who owned Egrant Inc, the third company Brian Tonna set up in Panama, “for somebody so important that the name had to be given over Skype, rather than in an email as it was for Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri”.

Mrs Muscat’s name was also given on another document held in the bank’s safe: the account opening form for Egrant Inc, she claimed, adding that the documents had been scanned and uploaded to the cloud, for security purposes.

In a Facebook post, Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola said if Ms Caruana Gazlia's claims are true, then Maltese democratic values are at stake.

"Daphne: your words and writing are not enough. Publish all the documentation as soon as possible to substantiate your words."