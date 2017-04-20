Man fined for attacking officers

A man was condemned to a nine-month jail term suspended for one year and a fine of €1,000 after he admitted to having been involved in an incident with a number of police officers, one of whom ended up sporting a bite. His driving licence was also suspended for one month.

Carlos Gauci, 31, from San Ġwann, was charged with threatening five police officers refusing to obey their lawful orders, biting one of the officers and attempting to bite another.

The whole fracas reportedly erupted when police noticed the accused speeding as he chased a bus in which his girlfriend was riding. The two had allegedly argued earlier.

A scuffle broke out between the accused and the officers in Triq in-Xatt, Vittoriosa wherein the man inflicted slight injuries upon one of the policemen.

Mr Gauci was also charged with driving in a dangerous manner in breach of traffic regulations as well as for uttering foul language, for swearing in public outside a residence in Vittoriosa and for breaching the public peace.

The court, presided by magistrate Aaron Bugeja, noted that the accused had filed an early guilty plea and had acknowledged his "gross mistake". Moreover, the man was willing to fork out the necessary expenses to pay for the officer's damaged uniform.

The court prohibited the accused from approaching the officers involved as well as his girlfriend's relatives for one year.

Inspector Josric Mifsud prosecuted. Lawyer Victoria Cuschieri was defence counsel.