Crane topples in Swieqi, operator injured

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Updated 1.15pm

A crane toppled over in Swieqi this afternoon, injuring its operator in the process.

The incident happened just after noon in Triq ix-Xiber, injuring its operator while another worker had to be treated for shock.

The structure came to rest in a precarious position in the construction site, according to witnesses, luckily steering away from any passers-by.

Police are investigating.