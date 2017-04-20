Advert
Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:40

Crane topples in Swieqi, operator injured

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Updated 1.15pm

A crane toppled over in Swieqi this afternoon, injuring its operator in the process.

The incident happened just after noon in Triq ix-Xiber, injuring its operator while another worker had to be treated for shock.

The structure came to rest in a precarious position in the construction site, according to witnesses, luckily steering away from any passers-by. 

Police are investigating. 

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 20-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed