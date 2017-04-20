Crane topples in Swieqi, operator injured
Updated 1.15pm
A crane toppled over in Swieqi this afternoon, injuring its operator in the process.
The incident happened just after noon in Triq ix-Xiber, injuring its operator while another worker had to be treated for shock.
The structure came to rest in a precarious position in the construction site, according to witnesses, luckily steering away from any passers-by.
Police are investigating.
