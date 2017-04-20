Malta FA referee selected for finals of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Jude Amin Utulu

Malta FA referee Jude Amin Utulu will tomorrow be leaving for the Bahamas where he will be one of the 24 beach soccer referees from 24 countries from the six confederations, to take charge of the matches in the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, to be played between April 27 and May 7.

Sixteen nations in the four-group stage will play the qualifying stage, with the first two teams in each group playing the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-final phase, with the losers playing off for third place while the winners contest the final match when the champion is declared.