Thursday, April 20, 2017, 12:06

Watch: A gut feeling about depression (ARTE)

Understanding the intestine's role in depression

 

The intestine plays a key advisory role for our brain. It acts as a weathervane for our mood and psychological state. Giulia Enders, author of the Discrete Charm of the Gut, explains how intestinal dysfunction can increase the risk of depression and how we can change our mood with our food choices.

