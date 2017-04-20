Watch: A gut feeling about depression (ARTE)
Understanding the intestine's role in depression
The intestine plays a key advisory role for our brain. It acts as a weathervane for our mood and psychological state. Giulia Enders, author of the Discrete Charm of the Gut, explains how intestinal dysfunction can increase the risk of depression and how we can change our mood with our food choices.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.