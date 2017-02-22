Valletta SC win league and KO

The Malta Table Football Sport Association (MTFSA) have just completed the National League for clubs and the knock-out tournament.

This year only three clubs – Valletta Subbuteo Club, Bormla Subbuteo Club and Valletta Lions – took part but competition was still very keen with qualification to the Champions League and Europa League tournaments, to be played in Belgium in October, at stake.

Valletta SC, strengthened by the signing of Italian Massimiliano Nastasi, dominated both MTFSA competitions.

They went on to claim the National League for a sixth successive time with Nastasi contributing to the success along with team-mates Derek Conti, Samuel Bartolo, Felix Rizzo and Jason Pisani.

The Bormla side, with Belgian William van den Houte and Chris Pitsaris, of Greece, in their ranks gave their all but in the end they had to settle for second place in the league.

The Blues squad also included Charles Aquilina, Mauro Camilleri, Josef Camilleri, George Ebejer and Tristan Fenech.

Valletta Lions also fielded a strong formation but were unable to leave their mark on both competitions.

Adrian Bonnici, Hector Scerri, Daniel Spadaro, Steve Austin, Alfred Bonnici, Melvin Barun, Joseph Zammit Pavia and John Zammit played for the Lions.

In the knock-out competition, Valletta SC first eliminated Bormla SC in the qualifying phase before beating sporting rivals Valletta Lions in the final to make it a double.

Valletta SC earned the right to play in the Champions League later on this year and Bormla SC will take part in the Europa League. The Lions will have to figure in a play-off before booking their place in the European tournaments.