Ħamrun carnival

After last year’s successful revival, Ħamrun will be celebrating carnival once again on Sunday morning, with a spectacle that promises to be bigger and better.

“The feedback after last year’s revival was fantastic and very encouraging,” said Efrem Buttigieg, the Ħamrun local councillor responsible for the festivities.

More carnival floats will enter the arena in St Joseph High Road, including satirical ones by Sandro Spiteri. Six dance companies, scout groups and four band clubs, including three local ones, will also be taking part.

Local folk band The Greenfields will be hosting the event.

“We encourage everyone, irrespective of age, to dress up and join in the fun,” added Buttigieg.

■ The event is taking place on Sunday from 9.30am to 1pm.