Trekking through valleys

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around Xemxija, L-Imbordin and Manikata today.

Expected to last between two to three hours, this scenic walk will also take in historical points along the way. It is classified as easy to moderate with some inclines.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it. As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, with an eye to including the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes.

■ The group is meeting at the Xemija parish church at 2pm. For more information, visit http://ramblersmalta.org .