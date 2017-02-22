Shakespeare and the digital world

Digital wizardry plays a major role in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s staging of The Tempest, screening tonight in Valletta.

In a unique partnership with Intel, the Royal Shakespeare Company presents a retelling of The Tempest, screening tonight in Valletta as part of Spazju Kreattiv’s programme.

The most advanced technology has been adopted to bring to the stage a bold reimagining of Shakespeare’s magical play, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience. Recorded live in January from Stratford-upon-Avon, Gregory Doran directs Simon Russell Beale as Prospero.

Robbed of his position, power and wealth, Prospero’s enemies have left him in isolation on a distant island. But this is no ordinary man and no ordinary island.

He is a magician, able to control the very elements and bend nature to his will. When a sail appears on the horizon, he reaches out across the ocean to the ship that carries the men who wronged him. Creating a vast magical storm he wrecks the ship and washes his enemies up on the shore. When they wake, they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.

Hailed as “breathtaking” (The Telegraph), “astonishing” (The Independent) and “superb” (The Guardian), this production is one that should resonate with audiences of all ages.

“Stephen Brimson Lewis’s design… orchestrates the visual spectacle [alongside] Beale’s haunting portrait of culpable negligence and comprehensive mercy,” wrote The Guardian’s reviewer.

■ The performance is showing at the cinema at St James Cavalier in Valletta tonight at 7.30pm. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .