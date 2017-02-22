LGBTIQ+ conference
A conference entitled Family #UnconditionalLove is being held this afternoon in Mosta.
Organised by Drachma, a local support group for LGBTIQ people and for parents with LGBTIQ children, this international conference will gather participants from 15 different countries and offer a unique opportunity to listen to experiences of parents of LGBTIQ people. The conference will also launch a new European Network of Parents (ENP) that will be set up as a voluntary organisation and registered in Malta.
Contributions by international and local participants include Wester Meijdam from the EU Directorate General for Justice, Katrin Hugendubel from ILGA-Europe, Fr Rene Camilleri, episcopal vicar for evangelisation, and a video input by Fr James Martin, SJ, editor at large of America magazine.
■ The conference is taking place today from 3.30pm to 5.30pm at Mount St Joseph in Mosta. To secure a place, register your details by sending an e-mail to [email protected].
