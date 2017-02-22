Calling all poets

A literary festival being held in March is accepting submissions.

Submissions for next month’s annual literature contest Ġieħ iż-Żejtun are open.

Open to all ages, each individual can submit up to two literary works within one of four categories: best writing using the Żejtun dialect, best writing using standard Maltese, best poem and best writing for children and youths up to 17 years old.

The winner of each category will be awarded a €50 voucher.

Each submission is free of charge and will be examined by an independent jury. The best submissions will be published in a booklet which will be available to the public free of charge.

Moreover, some of these submissions will be read during the Ġieħ iż-Żejtun ceremony being held on Sunday, March 19.

■ Submissions must be received at the Żejtun Local Council or by e-mail on [email protected] by no later than this Saturday. For terms and conditions visit www.zejtunlocalcouncil.com. For more information, email [email protected] or call 2166 3866.