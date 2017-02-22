Announcements

AGIUS. On February 19, at Mater Dei Hospital ANTHONY aged 97 of Sliema, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Geraldine, Doris, Antoinette, Lucienne and their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Thursday, February 23, at 8.30am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to the Poor Clares, St Julian’s will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT. On February 20, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIE LOUISE, of Msida, aged 80, widow of John, passed away peacefully comforted by the rights of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Frances and her husband Joe Drury, Patrick and his wife Silvana, her beloved grandchildren Kane and his fiancée Annabelle, Mark and Michaela, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, February 22, at 2pm for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – JOE (Jo Jo). Loving and treasured memories of a devoted husband and father, today the 24th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Tessie, daughters Vanessa and Joanna, family and friends.

BONAVIA. In loving memory of JOSEPH on the sixth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His wife Josephine, daughter, son, nephew, relatives and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Attard parish church.

BORG. In loving memory of ANTHONY, today the 17th anniversary of his demise. Forever remembered with love by his wife Gracienne and his mother and father-in-law Joseph and Therese Blackman. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG. In loving memory of our dear friend ANTHONY, today being the 17th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Florence, Sergio and Francesca.

CREMONA – RENÉ A. Remembered with love today and always. Miriam, John and Anthony.

FALZON – SARA, née Darmanin Demajo. In loving memory of a beloved and treasured mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, today the sixth anniversary of her death. Forever in our prayers and in our hearts. Simone, Angela and John.

GAUCI – ANTHONY. In ever loving memory of a beloved father on the 16th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his son George and grandchildren Tracy and her husband Brian, Adrian and is wife Nadine and nieces. May God grant him eternal rest.

MAGRI OVEREND – LILIAN. Loving memories of a dearest mother and grandmother on the 13th anniversary of her passing away.

Those we love can never be more than a thought away,

for as long as there’s a memory

they live in our hearts to stay.

Lovingly remembered by Andrew and Caroline, Julian, Jonathan and Ingrid, Nicola and Stephen, and your grandchildren Michael, Amanda, Jamie, Lisa, Adam and Thomas. May the Lord grant her eternal rest.

MERCIECA – MARIA ASSUNTA. Remembered with love and gratitude on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Much missed by her daughters Tanya, Maria and her husband Mario, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PAVIA – PAUL. Fondest and treasured memories of a beloved husband and father on the 16th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, grant him eternal rest. His wife Evelyn, Marisa, Marc, Mariella, in-laws and grandchildren.

PSAILA – HELEN née Spiteri Paris and JOSEPH M. Loving and dedicated parents. Remembered by their children, Marlene Schranz, Marthese Flynn, Margaret Rose, Herbert, Eric, Ed-ward and their families.