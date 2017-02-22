Police rapid intervention unit gets 23 new cars

The police Rapid intervention Unit has taken delivery of 23 new patrol cars following a €230,000 investment, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

A further 17 cars were assigned to the district police over the past year.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela attended a blessing ceremony with Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar at the RIU base in Ta’ Kandja.

Mr Abela said RIU police last year made 472 arrests, including 20 of wanted persons.

247 of the arrested persons were involved in fights, 101 were involved in drugs and 54 in thefts.