Pending civil court cases at record lows, says Justice Minister

Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici this afternoon hailed the reduction in the number of pending civil court cases to the lowest ever levels since statistics started being gathered, saying this achievement was also being recognised by foreign institutions like the European Commission and the International Monetary Fund.

He noted that this development was also important from an economic aspect, as delays in court litigation could put off investors.

Dr Bonnici was addressing 92 lawyers and legal procurators who were conferred with their warrant and can now start practicing their profession after years of study.

The Justice Minister said that apart from addressing the backlog of pending cases, the government was also working to restore the people's trust in the judiciary, which he said had gone through turbulent times.

In his short address, Dr Bonnici advised the new members of the legal profession to treat their clients with integrity. "Do not judge them according to their wallets," he said.

On his part Chief Justice Silvio Camilleri urged those present to keep themselves up to date with new legislation which is constantly being enacted by Parliament.

"Most importantly, be concise and to the point when making your submissions in court so as not to delay proceedings for nothing," he said.