Pembroke-Mosta matchfixing case continues

The Nigerian-born team manager of Pembroke FC, currently in the midst of a match-fixing scandal, was today in court as the case involving the bribery of players and match fixing conspiracy by his team against Mosta FC on February 11 continued.

Uchenna Anyanwu, 30, stands accused of attempting to bribe two Mosta players to secure a win for Pembroke, in the hope that his bottom-side team retained its standing in the Premier League.

Taking the witness stand, Inspector Elton Taliana recalled how the police had received an anonymous tip-off regarding the alleged bribery, on February 10 at around 4pm, right on the eve of the match.

The police had spoken to the Mosta players at their training ground and learnt that Obinna Obiefule, allegedly acting upon instructions of the accused, had offered them bribes.

Following the match between Pembroke and Mosta, which the latter lost 5-0, the police searched for Victor Lucky and Chinatu Francis Onwindinjo, two Mosta players for questioning on suspicion that they had been bribed.

At an apartment close to the Mosta FC training ground, the police had found Mr Lucky who cooperated fully and denied any involvement in the matter. He insisted he had never spoken to the accused and had nothing to do with the alleged match-fixing.

Inspector Taliana explained how another search party had been dispatched to an apartment in Naxxar where several players resided, sometimes also in the company of the accused.

One of these players, Chinatu Francis Onwindinjo, who plays for Mosta FC, had told the police that the accused had visited him at the training ground but only as a friend.

The accused had allegedly approached him at the Naxxar apartment and offered him money "to let Mosta lose the game." However, this offer was turned down by Mr Onwindinjo.

Inspector Taliana told the court, presided by magistrate Grazio Mercieca, that following the issue of an arrest warrant the accused had been found at the Naxxar apartment and taken into police custody for questioning at the Birkirkara police station. He was later charged in court and denied bail.

Obinna Obiefule, currently playing for Vittoriosa FC, testified that he knew the accused as a co-national and friend but had personally never been involved in any match-fixing.

One day, the accused had allegedly asked him whether Francis Onwindinjo would be willing to change the result to favour Pembroke FC. However, Mr Obiefule had told the accused to approach Mr Onwindinjo directly rather than involve him.

Asked by the prosecution whether the accused worked for someone, Mr Obiefule declared that there were two persons allegedly involved in the bribery of players who were often seen in the company of the accused.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted. Lawyer David Camilleri was defence counsel. Lawyer Francois Dalli appeared parte civile for Mr Obiefule. Lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared parte civile for Mr Onwindinjo and Mr Lucky.