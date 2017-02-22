Migrant's death is stark reminder of impact of living in constant uncertainty - NGOs

Frederick Ofosu’s death was a start reminder of how devastating the impact of living in a state of constant uncertainty was, 13 non-governmental organisations said in a joint statement.

Frederick Ofosu

Mr Ofosu, 33, was found strangled with an electric cable in a Qawra building site on Saturday night. He left a recorded message for friends explaining his despair, saying he was being forced to feel like a criminal when he had done no wrong.

The NGOs said that Mr Ofosu was not the first casualty of the hopelessness and despair induced by government decisions that significantly reduced the rights of migrants and left people in a state of limbo for years on end.

“The recent decision to round up migrants who have lived in Malta for years, coupled with the revocation of THPn status created a climate of fear and intimidation among migrants, especially rejected asylum-seekers,” they said.

They said that those suffering from mental health problems were even more likely to be negatively affected by the heightened uncertainty and the state of induced powerlessness.

The situation of rejected asylum-seekers, who have very limited rights and are extremely vulnerable to exploitation and abuse, remains one of extreme concern, they noted.

“We, therefore, urge the government to create clear legal pathways to regularisation for rejected asylum seekers who have not been returned in spite of the fact that they cooperated with legitimate attempts to deport them.

“We welcome any measure that addresses these concerns and remain ready and available to discuss such matters with the ministry,” they said.

The statement was signed by Aditus Foundation, the Critical Institute, Foundation for Shelter and Support to Migrants, Integra Foundation, International Association for Refugees, Jesuit Refugee Service (Malta), Migrant Women Association Malta, Migrants’ Network for Equality, Organisation for Friendship in Diversity, Peace and Good Foundation, People for Change Foundation, Solidarity with Migrants Network, SOS Malta, and Spark 15.