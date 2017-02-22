Malta newspapers review

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that migrants who risked losing their benefits unless they procured a passport from their country of origin will continue to enjoy the same rights after the government made a U-turn.

The Malta Independent says Nexia BT refused to answer many questions put by MEPs who form part of the European Parliament's Pana Committee investigating the Panama Papers. Nexia cited legal reasons for refusing to reply.

In-Nazzjon quotes a comment by the deputy chairperson of the Pana Committee saying that Keith Schembri, the prime minister's chief of staff, did not explain anything about the allegations made against him regarding the Panama Papers.

MaltaToday leads with a question by German MEP Sven Glegold: Where's the Panamagate police investigation?

l-orizzont, in what is described as the 'Beppe Fenech Adami case' says Europol will investigate a case of alleged money laundering by Capital One, a company in which Dr Fenech Adami served as a director.