Malta International Airport's profits rise to €21 million

Malta International Airport’s profits increased from €19.3 million to €21 million last year.

In a notice on the Malta Stock Exchange, the company said increases in revenues were registered by the company’s aviation and non-aviation segments.

The group’s global sum for the year was €73,064,828, up from €66,965,843 in 2015.

Aviation revenues, which grew by 10.9 per cent to €51.5 million, were largely attributable to a new traffic milestone with over five million guests welcomed at the airport last year.

With an increase of 5.1 per cent to €21.6 million, the company’s non-aviation segment also performed well, in line with the corporate strategy.

A positive trend was registered across all revenue drivers within the retail and property portfolio, with an increase in contributions from SkyParks Business Centre and the airport’s retail outlets, VIP product, and parking.

The earnings before interest, taxation depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the group increased from €35.6 million to €40 million. At the said meeting, the board of directors approved the financial statements for the financial year ended December 31. These statements can be viewed on the company’s website.

Further to the net interim dividend of 3c per share (gross 4c6154) paid, the board recommended the payment of a final net dividend of 7c per share (gross 10c7692) on all shares settled as at close of business nextApril 10, payable by May 26.

The directors also scheduled the company’s annual general meeting for May 10.