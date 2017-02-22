Hunters wanted three weeks of hunting in April

The FKNK hunters' federation said last night that it had wanted the spring hunting season to cover three weeks in April and not the three weeks set by the Ornis committee and the government between March 25 and April 14.

In a statement the federation recalled that it had won the spring hunting referendum. Furthermore, the derogation from the EU's Birds Directive allowed three weeks of hunting in April.

April was the time when quail was most prevalent over Malta, the federation observed.

It also regretted that its request for an increase in the national hunting bag limit of 5,000 quail was turned down. It made the request since hunting would only be allowed for one breed and not two as in previous years.

The federation however, welcomed the increase in the personal quota. Hunters are not to exceed the daily bag limit of five quails and the seasonal bag limit of 10 quails.