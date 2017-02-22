Food again prime mover of inflation

The annual rate of inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices went up to 1.4 per cent last month from 1.0 per cent in December 2016.



The largest upward impacts on annual inflation were registered in the Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages Index (0.86 percentage points), the Furniture, Household Equipment and Routine Maintenance of the House Index (0.38 percentage points) and the Clothing and Footwear Index (0.10 percentage points), the NSo said.

These were mainly due to higher prices of vegetables, home furniture and

garments respectively.

The Recreation and Culture Index (0.14 percentage points), the Communication Index (0.12 percentage points) and the Restaurants and Hotels Index (0.01 percentage points) registered the largest downward impacts on annual inflation, mainly reflecting lower prices for package holidays, mobile phones and accommodation services respectively.

The 12-month moving average rate for January increased marginally to a rate of 1.0 per cent