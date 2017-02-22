University decision on English proficiency test was hasty, PN says

A University decision for new students to take an English proficiency test and if necessary follow an English Communicative Aptitude Programme was taken in haste, the Nationalist Party said today.

"While appreciating the initiative being taken by the University of Malta to ensure that students are sufficiently proficient in the use of the English language, the Nationalist Party is disappointed that such a measure was introduced hastily," the party said.

The PN questions the need for students who had obtained their certification in the English Language, especially at Intermediary and Advanced level only a few weeks prior to entry to University, to be re-assessed upon applying to the same University.

It said it had discussed the issue with the Rector, the students' council, students and lecturers.

"Without doubting the assistance that this programme could offer students in the expression and conveyance of precise and complex ideas required of them in their studies, the Nationalist Party does not want this programme to become a barrier to access University," the party said.

It noted that the programme will not officially be an entry requirement nor will it affect the students’ progression in their chosen academic programme of studies.

However, it questioned the need for the students’ participation and their assessment to be included in their University transcript. It said it would have preferred the full benefits of this programme to be declared in other forms.

"Such a proficiency test ought not to be a barrier to entry for those students who may require their case to be determined on a case by case basis due to the different ways of learning and the challenges they may have faced in their learning progress," the party insisted.

The University of Malta, whilst keeping its high levels of education, should ensure that its doors were open as wide as possible, the PN said.

The statement was signed by shadow minister Therese Comodini Cachia and by George Pullicino, spokesperson for Early and Compulsory Education.