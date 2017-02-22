Customs seize 65.9 kg of chewing tobacco

Customs officers have seized 65.9 kilograms of Snus (chewing tobacco) at the express freight section.

The items were found in a package addressed to a private individual, the Customs Department said.

"The recipient is a Maltese resident, and it is suspected that he was importing the prohibited item for resale."

The department said it has been actively working on reducing the increasing importation of Snus, which is popular among Scandinavian nationals.

Smokeless tobacco is prohibited in Malta and most EU countries.

