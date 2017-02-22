Boy, 7, fails to take school transport home

An investigation is underway by the Education Ministry to see why a seven-year-old Marsascala Primary student did not take the school transport at noon and was found in another locality, the government said.

The transport was early as examinations are currently underway, it said.

No other information was given by the government but sources told the Times of Malta that an extensive search for the boy was carried out in Marsascala in the afternoon but he was later found in Msida.