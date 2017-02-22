Advert
Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 19:45

Boy, 7, fails to take school transport home

Found in different locality following extensive search

An investigation is underway by the Education Ministry to see why a seven-year-old Marsascala Primary student did not take the school transport at noon and was found in another locality, the government said.

The transport was early as examinations are currently underway, it said.

No other information was given by the government but sources told the Times of Malta that an extensive search for the boy was carried out in Marsascala in the afternoon but he was later found in Msida.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man who took his own life had applied...

  2. Nexia BT confused me with Keith...

  3. Gay marriage to be introduced in Malta soon

  4. Cracking Malta’s latest spate of car bombs

  5. Guilty of sexually assaulting woman...

  6. Inquiry into allegations involving PN...

  7. de Valette’s dagger to return to Malta...

  8. Police, FIAU official stonewall on Pana...

  9. All sewed up: €100,000 direct order for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 22-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed