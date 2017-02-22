A new app for simpler, greener waste disposal

How would you go about throwing away a fridge? Which garbage bag should you throw those old shoes in? When is recycling picked up in your town?



A new app released today by the Environment Ministry can answer these questions and help guide you in disposing of your waste correctly.



The Don’t Waste Waste app also gives users the ability to check waste pick-up schedules for organic, recyclable and residual waste, find their closest bring-in site and receive notifications based on users’ interests and needs.

Dr Herrera tries out the app with the help of an Mcast student. Photo: Jeremy Wonnacott

Environment Minister Jose Herrera launched the app today at Mcast, with students at the college having been involved in the app’s testing phase.

Dr Herrera said the app would help simplify waste management.

“Although the past year has seen a reduction in the total waste that is disposed in the black bag and an increase in waste disposed in the recycling bag, much remains to be done,” the minister said.

Statistics released last week found that in 2015, 68 per cent of all waste was mixed municipal waste disposed of in black bags, with recyclable waste making up just 5.5 per cent of the total. 93 per cent of all waste was dumped at Għallis landfill.

The Don’t Waste Waste app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit the Don't Waste Waste website.