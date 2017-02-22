Accessories for the well-heeled
London Fashion Week goes from strength to strength
Accessory presentations get their moments of fame throughout fashion week too.
Held in different venues around London, these events are generally set up in an elaborate manner meant to convey the story behind the collection. In general, this season London Fashion Week feels stronger than ever, the collections are strong and refined, the designers established and strong. It really feels that fashion week here is continuing to mature season after season.
Malone Souliers
There’s just something about a beautiful shoe that captures the imagination and captivates the senses. The new Malone Souliers collection is a treat - from a new material, a richly textured metallic lurex to the beautiful brocade designs on some of the booties. Stiletto beauties were out in full force but they also sat alongside a great selection of flat shoes which of course remain popular in the season ahead. She also presented a wonderful thigh-high lace-up bootie that transmits that powerful vibe so sought after at present.
At moments throughout the presentation, the designer herself actually sat down with her team to demonstrate the creation of one of these wonderful pairs of shoes,
Astley Clarke
There’s a new creative director on board - Dominic Jones and he debuted three new collections. The designs are clean and striking with some truly standout pieces. The one that caught my eyes most, however, was Astronomy, using our solar system as inspiration.
Aspinal of London
The theme of this season’s presentation was the theatre, harking back to the golden age of red carpets, evening dresses and fine gentleman in their dinner jackets. The collection is plush and luxurious with bold vivid colours such as rich berry and scarlet red being the main choice of colour palette. The new Hepburn bag is one of the best new additions along with the hand embellished Pegasus collection - a range featuring hand embellished artwork with 23 gold carat gold dust and Swarovski details.
Debuting in the store is also the concept of personalisation but with a twist, Rather than simply inscribing names or initials on items, this idea is to work with goldwork hand embroidered letters. This way you can create your own bespoke Mini Trunk clutch.
