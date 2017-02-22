The good within

How easy it is in life to evaluate people in a negative way but that’s not the right way to do. We must find the good in each person because, yes, there is some good in every human being. Every cloud has a silver lining and even a bad watch would show the right time for one moment during the day.

Some were determined to succeed in their life, although they found people who would discourage them. Take Bishop Fulton Sheen; his teacher used to tell him he was the worst speaker he ever heard and, yet, as we know, he used to have an audience running into millions following his talks on American TV. Enrico Caruso’s music teacher told him: “Your voice sounds like wind in shutters” and still, it was his voice that made him so famous.

There are a lot of people who succeeded in life although they found obstacles.

It is therefore essential we do not discourage people by what we say. We should always encourage people, especially those that are down. As they say, it is better to light a candle than curse the darkness because even people we may judge to be bad have some good within. We must help them build their lives on the good they have and in so doing, we must bear in mind what Ralph Waldo Emerson says: “It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself.”