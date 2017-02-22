Sporting briefs

Smertin: Former Chelsea midfielder Alexei Smertin has been appointed as the Russian Football Union’s anti-racism and discrimination inspector. The 41-year-old, who also played for Portsmouth, Charlton and Fulham, previously denied racism was a problem in Russian football. Russia hosts the 2018 World Cup.

Shaw: Luke Shaw has been left out of Manchester United’s squad for the Europa League clash at St Etienne, raising more questions about the left-back’s Old Trafford future. The 21-year-old has been overlooked for the squad heading to France for the last-32 second leg, with captain Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian also missing.

Abraham: On-loan Bristol City striker Tammy Abraham has returned to parent club Chelsea to undergo treatment on a thigh injury. The 19-year-old sustained the injury in the defeat at Leeds last Tuesday. Abraham had immediately returned to the Blues for scans and City boss Lee Johnson has confirmed that is where he will remain for the immediate future.

Nestorovski: Everton will make a move for Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski this summer if Romelu Lukaku leaves the clubs, reports said. The Toffees are understood to have sent scouts to watch the 26-year-old Macedonian, who has scored nine goals in 25 appearances for the Sicily club this season.