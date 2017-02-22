Pie-eating Sutton goalkeeper quits club

Wayne Shaw eating a meat pie during the match against Arsenal.

The Sutton United goalkeeper filmed eating a pie while on the substitutes bench during his side’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal quit the club in tears yesterday after admitting a “costly error of judgment”, Sutton’s manager said.

Wayne Shaw resigned within hours of the Gambling Commission and the Football Association announcing investigations into his actions after it emerged that a betting company had offered odds against any Sutton player tucking into a pie during the TV game.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell announced Shaw’s fate on live television: “This decision was taken at board level,” he said. “We felt we had to take very strong actions. The chairman spoke to him this afternoon and Wayne offered his resignation.”

“I’m devastated, the chairman is devastated. I have spoken to Wayne and the guy is in tears, crying down the phone. It is a very sad situation.”

The news capped a surreal few hours in the history of the world’s oldest cup competition.

Shaw, 46, who weighs 20 stone, was caught on camera tucking into the pie minutes from the end of Monday’s game against Sutton, who were trailing 2-0 having used their regulation three substitutes.

The keeper had featured on promotion materials during the non-league club’s surprise FA Cup run after revealing that he played in the same youth team as former England striker Alan Shearer.

Shaw said he knew about the wager offered by Sun Bets, the betting branch of The Sun whose logo also appeared on Sutton’s shirts.