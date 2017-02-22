Middle finger gesture costs Ancelotti €5,000

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti will face no further action over an offensive gesture he made following his side’s 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

The Bundesliga leaders announced that an investigation has been dropped by the German Football Federation (DFB), who accepted the club’s stance that it was “an understandable emotional reaction” after the 57-year-old Italian claimed he had been spat at.

German broadcaster ARD reported Ancelotti raised his middle finger to home fans after claiming he had been targeted during the Bundesliga match, which saw Bayern net a stoppage-time equaliser through Robert Lewandowski.

The DFB had subsequently asked the former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid boss for his comments on the incident.

However, Bayern yesterday said the governing body has accepted an explanation and an apology from Ancelotti.

The statement read: “We regard Carlo Ancelotti’s gesture in response to being spat at as an understandable emotional reaction.

“The DFB panel has accepted this position and will cease its inquiry. However, as an apology for his gesture Carlo Ancelotti will make a donation of 5,000 Euros (£4,200) to the DFB Foundation.”