Football news

Leicester City have complained to the English FA about “abuse, provocation and intimidation” aimed at their players, staff and fans during Saturday’s FA Cup defeat by third-tier Millwall.

Millwall supporters ran onto the pitch after their team’s 1-0 victory over Leicester, and mounted police were forced to intervene to keep some fans away from Leicester’s supporters.

The BBC quoted a Leicester City spokesman as saying that while they had congratulated Millwall on their victory, the behaviour of their fans was unacceptable.

‘Tottenham can fight on three fronts’

Tottenham can sustain their challenge in the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup over the rest of the season, according to defender Jan Vertonghen.

Tottenham bounced back from a tough week with a 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win at Fulham on Sunday. They need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Gent in the return leg at Wembley tomorrow before meeting Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.

“We want to win both (the Europa League and FA Cup) and compete in the league as well, and I think our team is fit enough to cope with these things,” Vertonghen told British media.

Blackburn partcompany with Coyle

Championship side Blackburn have announced they have parted company with their manager Owen Coyle “by mutual agreement”.

Two days after nearly securing an FA Cup replay against Manchester United, Rovers and Coyle have gone their separate ways with the club admitting they fear for their Championship status as they are second bottom with only 15 games remaining.

Coyle, who has previously been in charge of Burnley, Bolton and Wigan in the region, only arrived at Ewood Park in the summer having recently managed MLS team Houston Dynamo.

Sampaoli contract

Sevilla president Pepe Castro has said coach Jorge Sampaoli has been offered a one-year contract extension.

Sampaoli, whose current deal expires in June 2018, has had a hugely impressive first season at Sevilla and reports have linked him with the Barcelona coaching position should Luis Enrique not sign a new contract in summer.

Asked about Barcelona’s reported interest in the former Chile boss, Castro told Cadena Ser radio: “I’m not worried about that. Sampaoli is a serious person, he is very happy here.

“The important thing is to extend that happiness. We are talking about the future with him and we have offered him a one-year contract extension.”

Perez not leaving Arsenal says agent

Lucas Perez is unhappy with his limited first-team opportunities at Arsenal but is not angling for a move in the summer, according to his agent.

The 28-year-old has started just nine games in all competitions for the Gunners this season having signed from Deportivo in August.

“Like any professional, he wants to play,” Lovelle said when asked about Perez’s future.

“When one does not play he is not happy but we knew it would be difficult and it is a long contract.

“Lucas has a contract with Arsenal and he wants to succeed there. No-one has spoken of a move.”

Hard to see Bale joining United – Giggs

Ryan Giggs has told BBC Wales it would be “great” to see Gareth Bale join Manchester United – but he cannot see a move happening any time soon.

Former Tottenham winger Bale has often been linked with a move to Old Trafford but last year the 27-year-old signed a new Madrid contract until June 2022.

“He looks happy at Real Madrid. I don’t think he’s going anywhere at the moment,” Giggs said.

“From a fan’s point of view, it would be great to see him back in England. The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford.

“You talk about the big clubs and United is up there, but while he’s happy there (at Madrid), I can’t see him leaving.”

Neymar, Barca and Santos to stand trial

Neymar, Barcelona and Santos will stand trial on fraud and corruption charges over the transfer of the Brazilian forward after their appeals were turned down by Spain’s High Court this week.

Neymar’s mother Nadine Goncalves and the family company N&N also had appeals rejected.

“Santos FC, Barcelona FC, Neymar, his mother Nadine Gon-calves and N&N, the family company, have lost their appeals to have charges of fraud and corruption dropped,” the High Court said in a statement.

They cannot appeal against the Court’s decision.

The case stems from a complaint by Brazilian investment group DIS, which owned part of Neymar’s transfer rights and alleges that it received less money than it was entitled to when Neymar joined Barcelona from Santos in 2013.