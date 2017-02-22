Dingli 10 race on March 19

Participants at the start of last year’s Dingli 10 race.

Since 1991, the Dingli 10 became established as one of the most prestigious races on the local running calendar with its scenic beauty and challenging route.

Following the support and co-operation received from the Lisa Maria Foundation, this year being the 27th edition, the event will be known as ‘The Lisa Maria Memorial Dingli Ten Powered by Gatorade’.

The foundation is a non-government, non-profit organisation with its main objectives being to safeguard children and young people from harm.

This year, the race will be held on Sunday, March 19 and will start from Triq il-Kbira (near the Dingli Cemetery) with the finish line near Ġnien il-Ħaddiem in Triq il-Maddalena.

The route is a fairly tough and hilly circuit.

After an initial ‘flattish’ one-mile loop around Savio College precincts, runners proceed to-wards the Nigret area in Rabat. The course reaches its four-mile mark near Fiddien valley.

For three miles, runners follow various country roads, with occasional flat respites. The eighth and ninth miles start with a short and steep hill, followed by a downhill stretch towards the spectacular Dingli Cliffs, and further rises and falls along the panoramic road, which sap the energy reserves of all but the very toughest.

The final mile is a fast dash back towards the Dingli village centre, finally downhill, for a well-deserved welcome applause from friends and spectators.

The main race will start at 8.30am, along with the walkathon, and shortly after there will be a race for junior athletes over a distance of two kilometres.

There are many prizes to be won in all three events, besides a commemorative medal for all finishers, including participants in the race for juniors.

Application forms are available from the website www.stpatricksac.com or the club’s facebook page.